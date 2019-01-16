Met Office issues weather warning with ice and wintry showers set to hit Nottinghamshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Nottinghamshire with ice and wintry showers set to hit the county overnight.

The warning is in force from 10pm tonight (Wednesday) until 11am on Thursday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice in Nottinghamshire tonight

It states: "Icy patches are expected to develop later Wednesday evening or overnight over southern Scotland and Northern Ireland and during the early hours of Thursday over England and Wales.

"There will also be some wintry showers about, mainly over hills and mountains, but also to some lower levels at times, most likely in parts of Scotland and northern, eastern and central England. With the exception of high ground, most places will not see any snow settling."

The warning states that people should expect: "some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces" as well as "probably some ice on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."