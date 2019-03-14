Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain on Saturday

The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning, this time for rain, which will be in place on Saturday, March 16.

The warning is in place across the whole East Midlands and residents should expect gale force winds and heavy rain throughout the day.

A rainy start to the day.

It follows a yellow weather warning for wind and rain in the midst of Storm Gareth, which has seen fallen trees and powerful winds sweep across the region.

The Met Office has warned of “spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer”, “bus and train services probably affected” with journey times taking longer, and the potential for “flooding of a few homes and businesses”.

A spokesman said: “A developing area of low pressure is expected to track across Northern Ireland, northern England and southern Scotland on Saturday.

“In association with this, an extensive area of moderate to heavy rain will develop; the largest rainfall totals expected across the higher ground of Wales where over 100 mm could fall, this also accompanied by very strong winds.

“Elsewhere within the warning area, 40-80 mm is expected. Some uncertainty does remain however for the precise track of the low pressure, which will have a bearing on the exact locations which will see the heaviest rain.”

