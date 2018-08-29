Microlise showered with praise by MP after winning top award

Staff at a thriving company in Eastwood have been congratulated by the town’s MP after helping it win a top award.

Telematics and transport management firm Microlise was showered with praise on a visit by Gloria De Piero after being named among this year’s recipients of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the internatiomal trade category.

Ms De Piero said: “I am so pleased that such a successful company as Microlise has chosen Eastwood as its home.

“Microlise has generated hundreds of good-quality jobs for this area, and winning a Queen’s Award for its international trade is a fantastic achievement.

“I am proud to have such an innovative and well-respected company in my constituency.”

The MP visited Microlise’s headquarters on Farrington Way, spoke to chief executive officer Nadeem Raza and was given a tour of the site.

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise celebrate business excellence across the UK. Microlise won after doubling its net profit in export markets over the last three years.

The firm is a pioneer of logistics and telematics technology, which helps customers save on fuel costs by monitoring vehicle usage. It counts 13 of the UK’s 15 largest retailers among its customers, and now has offices in France, India, Australia and the Middle East.