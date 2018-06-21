Missing post box angers residents

Residents in Kimberley have demanded the return of their post box after it was removed by Royal Mail without warning.

Pensioners in the Maws Lane and Stocks Road area say the post box was “very well used” and removing it has made life difficult for elderly residents who have to walk up a steep hill to reach the next one.

Janet Hughes on Maws Lane where once there was a post box.

Brian Samuels said: “I am getting on a bit and to go up and down Maws Lane to the nearest post box now is a bit of a stretch for me to say the latest. It’s a steep hill and a good walk away.

“It’s quite upsetting.

“For anybody elderly, and there’s a lot of us around here, it’s a great hardship.

“It’s an important facility we all need and now it’s gone.

“They didn’t even give us any notice.”

Janet Hughes, of Stocks Road, is also angry about the missing post box, which had been located near to the Co-op on Maws Lane.

The 64-year-old said: “One got taken away in Kimberley a while ago. I wrote about it on Facebook and there were lots of comments from all over.

“People were saying it had happened in their area as well.

“I heard the Royal Mail took it away because the base was rotting, but they could have replaced it. It’s been gone weeks.

“To take it away and not explain what is happening is not quite right is it?

“We’ve got people on this estate who need a post box.

“A lot of elderly residents used it and now they have a long walk.”

The pensioners have reported the missing post box to Councillor Richard Robinson, who is investigating the matter with Royal Mail.

Royal Mail had not responded to a request for a comment as your Advertiser went to press.