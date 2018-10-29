Mobile speed cameras in Nottinghamshire have moved - this is where they are located

The location of mobile speed cameras in Nottinghamshire for the coming week have been confirmed.
They are set to be in position at a number of county locations - and we’ve got the list in full.
They will be checking speeds on the below roads at various times from today (October 29).
Mobile teams will also be enforcing other speed complaint and noise concern sites across the county on an ad-hoc basis. Speed enforcement can take place at any time on any road by a uniformed police officer.
Nottingham Rd/Portland Rd/Annesley Rd, Hucknall
B6030 Sherwood Hall Rd/Clipstone Rd, Mansfield
B6023 Mansfield Rd, Sutton in Ashfield
B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield
B6014 Mansfield Rd, Skegby, Notts
B6040 Retford Rd, Worksop 40 limit section
A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham
A612 Main Road, Upton
Spital Hill / Leverton Road, Retford
Main Street, Balderton, Notts
A52 (T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham (40mph area)
A609 Ilkeston Rd/Wollaton Rd/Russell Drive/Trowell Rd, Nottingham
A6200/A52 Derby Rd, Nottingham
B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham
Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham
B6004 Strelley Rd/Broxtowe Lane/ Stockhill Lane
Coppice Road, Arnold
A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling
Shelford Road, Radcliffe on Trent
Clifton Road, Ruddington