A moped burst into flames after it was in collision with a car on a busy road.

Police shut Nottingham Road between Nuthall and Broxtowe and parts of the Nuthall roundabout after being called to deal with the incident at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

The scene of the crash.

Officers put out the burning moped on the road and asked the fire service to attend in case it reignited.

There were no reports of any serious injuries.

An eyewitness said the road was closed for around an hour.