Mum who was more than twice over limit drove child to Warsop nursery - at 8.50am

A mum of five had her child in the car when she was over the drink drive limit outside a Warsop nursery school before nine in the morning, magistrates were told.

Kathyrn Pinnick was approached by an officer, on a high-visibility patrol to tackle inconsiderate parking near Hetts Lane Infant and Nursery School, at 8.50am, on May 4.

He asked for her to roll the window down when another woman approached the officer with concerns that Pinnick smelled of alcohol, said prosecutor Emma Heath-Tilford.

“It had been noticed on previous occasions and particularly on this day,” she said.

She began to drive away in her Ford Puma, but the officer banged on the rear of the car for her to stop.

A test revealed she had 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Tom Oates, mitigating, said Pinnick consumed three quarters of a 70cl bottle of vodka before going to bed the night before.

“Unfortunately she awoke at 3am and decided to finish the bottle off,” he added.

He said she takes medication for severe panic disorder, and had recognised she has a problem with alcohol.

Since the incident she has been in touch with a health and social car charity, and has stopped drinking spirits.

Pinnick, 36, of Mount Crescent, Warsop, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Probation officer Sarah Alderton said: “Alcohol is at the root of her offending. She is full of remorse and regret for the incident.

“Her biggest regret is that her child was in the car when she was over the limit.

“She appreciates she could have caused serious harm to her children, other road-users, and the other children outside the school.

“This offence has been a wake-up call.”

She was given a nine month community order, with a six month alcohol treatment and ten rehabilitation activity days.

She was banned for 21 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 160 days if completed by July 2019.

She was fined £100, and must pay £85 costs and a government surcharge of £85.