Nando’s worker glassed woman in Mansfield bar fracas

A Nando’s worker who glassed a woman in the head and left her with a permanent scar after an altercation in Mansfield has been spared an immediate jail sentence, a court has heard.

Danielle Turner attacked the woman in licensed premises on Leeming Street, on October 26, last year.

The gash had to be glued shut at the Queen’s Medical Centre, said prosecutor Kate Hartley.

In a statement, the victim said she had been affected emotionally and financially, after taking seven days off work.

She was very conscious of the red scar, which affected her self-confidence, and she had sought psychiatric help.

Probation officer Mark Burton said there was a background of “tension and jealousy” between the two women, but hearing the woman’s statement left Turner feeling ashamed.

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said Turner’s bosses at Nando’s would be prepared to accomodate her working patterns if she was given a curfew.

Turner, 23, of Ruddington Court, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe told her: “You’re an intelligent young lady who has behaved out of character and I accept that.

“However, that is an excuse, not an explanation.

“I am fed up with young people, predominantly young men, but not exclusively, coming before this and other courts, behaving appallingly and simply shrugging their shoulders and saying “I had a good night out.”

“This was an assault on licensed premises with the use of a glass as a weapon.”

He sentenced her to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and imposed a 16 week curfew, from 8pm to 5am.

She was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to her victim, as well as costs of £85 and a government surcharge of £115.

The judge told Turner: “If you reoffend in the next 12 months or breach the curfew you’re starting point is 26 weeks in custody.”