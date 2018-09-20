New medical facility planned for Eastwood

A new neighbourhood plan has been submitted for a medical and community facility in Eastwood

The facility would combine the doctors surgeries on Church Street, and also have a new library, and a voluntary hub with services such as a Citizens Advice Bureau.

The facility is planned for the Walker Street school site.

There would also be 30 bungalows on the site for the elderly, and provide specialist care for those with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Broxtowe Borough Councillor for Eastwood, Milan Radulovic MBE, submitted the plan to Eastwood Town Council and it was unanimously voted in.

Councillor Radulovic said: "We hope with this new facility we can ease traffic on Greenhills Road and Nottingham Road.

"We can provide a brand new medical facility for the next generation, and help those who suffer from Alzheimer's and dementia.

"We hope that with this facility we can ease bed blocking in the NHS, which nationally reached 45,000 beds blocked in the last financial year.

"If each town looked after their own, this wouldn't be happening.

"The site is in easy walking distance to Eastwood town centre, and it would breathe new life into the area.

"Nottinghamshire County Council are now looking into this plan, and its about to be tested by public examination.

"The response from Broxtowe Borough Council has also been very positive."