New photo of missing teenager

Police officers are growing increasingly concerned with the whereabouts and safety of 16-year-old Leah Hazleton.

Leah was last seen at 2.20pm on Saturday, March 24, in the Selston area of Nottinghamshire.

Leah is around 4ft 11in tall with brown shoulder length hair of medium build. Leah was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red top and a coat with a fur hood and white trainers. She often wears bright red lipstick.

Sergeant Ian Birkin, from the Missing From Home team, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Leah’s welfare, and we are now approaching 48 hours with no contact from her. I want to reassure Leah that her welfare and safety is the priority and she is in no trouble whatsoever.

“Officers searching for Leah believe that she may have left Nottingham, having possibly travelled to London as she has links to the Croydon, Westminster, Charing Cross and Lewisham areas. However, Leah also has known links to Derbyshire, West Midlands and Kent so we would appreciate the appeal being shared in those areas.

“I would appeal to her to just contact us so we know she is ok or to anyone with any information to assist us by making contact.”

Leah is known to have links in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, West Midlands, Kent and London and our appeal now extends this far.

If you have any information please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 481 of March 24.