New technique used to break into vans in Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire Police have warned that criminals are using a new technique to break into vans around Nottinghamshire.

The force released a picture of a van in Bulwell, that thieves cut into in order to steal power tools.

The thieves cut their way into this van to steal power tools. Police are warning it's a "new technique" being used.

To keep your vehicle safe, Notts police advise:

Lock all doors and close all windows every time your vehicle in unattended, however briefly.

Always remove the ignition keys and never leave your vehicle unattended with the engine running.

Always keep your vehicle keys in a safe place, out of sight and away from windows and doors.

Consider fitting number plate security screws.

Fit your wheels with lockable wheel nuts. Protect the spare wheel from being stolen by fitting a spare wheel guard.

Don’t park in isolated areas to do paperwork of for a meal break. Park in car parks which are part of the police approved ‘Park Mark’ scheme.