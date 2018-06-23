Nominations for Notts police officer of the year now open

Nottinghamshire Police wants residents to recognise members of the force who have made a difference or gone the extra mile in the police annual awards.

Nominations opened on Friday, June 22 for the Nottinghamshire Police Awards.

A force spokesman said: “The annual awards are a fantastic opportunity to formally recognise the bravery, tenacity and commitment of our officers and staff.

“Every year, we receive messages of appreciation from people across Nottinghamshire (and further afield) who have come into contact with our officers and staff, from those who were supported through a difficult time to people wanting to thank officers for pausing to respect a funeral procession.

“We want to give you the chance to say thank you – nominations are now open for our Police Officer of the Year and PCSO of the Year awards.”

Nominations will be open until Sunday, July 15, with the award panels meeting to make their decision later that month.

To make a nomination click here.