North Notts Lions golf day raises £1,500 for D.A.R.E

North Notts Lions have raised more than £1,000 for the D.A.R.E primary programme at a charity golf day at Gainsborough Golf Club.

The event raised around £1,500, which is to be split between nine local primary schools to enable them to take part on the D.A.R.E. (Drugs Abuse Resistance Education) programme, delivered by the Life Skills Education charity.

D.A.R.E. is an independently-evaluated course that focuses on recognising and preventing risky behaviours.

The Lions have previously supported local schools to undergo this training and were so impressed with the impact of the programme they have continued their support.

All of the money raised will ensure that more than 350 young people will be able to confidently lead safe and healthy lives and achieve their potential.

The event at Gainsborough saw successful day on the greens before the winning teams and individuals were presented with prizes donated by golf equipment manufacturers Ping and other sponsors.