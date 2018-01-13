Nottingham train station fire treated as arson

A fire which broke out at Nottingham train station yesterday is being treated as arson.

The British Transport Police said it has 'reason to believe the fire may have been started deliberately.'

The fire broke out at 6,30am on Friday, January 12.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted at the time that eight appliances were on the scene with crews from London Road, Arnold, Carlton, Highfields and Mansfield fire stations were in attendance. The fire is now out.

A joint investigation between Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue and British Transport Police has now been launched.

Supt Sandra England said: “Enquiries have been ongoing today and we now have reason to believe the fire may have been started deliberately. Officers are working to identify anyone who may have been involved in the incident, and we are appealing for information from members of the public.

“Fortunately, we have not had any reports of injuries as a result of the fire.

“Cordons remain in place around the area and trains are not running. It is likely the station will remain closed for the rest of the day.”

Anyone with information is asked to call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 85 of 12/1/18.