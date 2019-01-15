Nottingham trams running again after a car blocked the tracks

Nottingham trams are running as normal after a morning of disruptions which were caused by a car on a tram track.

The car was first reported as being on the tracks at 8am this morning leaving no service between Meadows Way West and University Boulevard.

Busses were taking stranded passengers and NET Nottingham Tram, which operates the trams had engineers on site.

Services started back to their normal timetable at 11,30am.

An NET spokesman said: "We thank you for your patience this morning whilst we removed the car from the track."