Nottinghamhshire Police back national seatbelt campaign

Nottinghamshire Police have announced they will support a national seatbelt campaign which launched this week.

The NPCC’s national seat belt enforcement campaign will be running across Nottinghamshire until Sunday March 24.

Fgures from the reported road casualties Great Britain: 2017 annual report show that of the 787 vehicle occupants who died in 2017, 212 were not wearing seat belts.

This represents a seven per cent rise on 2016 figures and indicates that non-seat belt use is increasing.

In the Nottinghamshire Police force area there were two fatal casualties last year (up until the end of November) who were recorded as not wearing seatbelts in vehicles.

That compares with no such fatal casualties during 2017 and two fatal casualties during 2016.

During 2018 there were 312 recorded offences of vehicles being driven on Nottinghamshire’s roads without a seat belt being worn.

There were also five recorded offences of a vehicle being driven not fitted with a rear seat belt when a child aged under 12 and under 150cm tall was seated in the rear.

Police Sargent Phil Broughton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "All too often officers are attending collisions where the simple act of wearing a seatbelt or using and securing the correct child restraint could of avoided injury or even saved someone’s life.

"Reducing injury and death on our roads is one of our priorities and the key thing to remember is that seatbelts do save lives.

"The aim of this campaign is ultimately to keep people safe, especially on Nottinghamshire’s roads. It’s also to engage with road users to raise awareness of the need for seatbelts and appropriate child restraint.

"As part of our overall road safety strategy officers will be proactively targeting any seatbelt offences and dealing with any offenders in a positive manner, particularly where offences involve children."