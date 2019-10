Firefighters from across the region tackled a house fire in Eastwood.

Crews from Eastwood and Ilkeston received a call at around 8.21am this morning (Tuesday, October 1).

They arrived at the scene of the fire at a property on Comet Drive.

Two breathing apparatus wearers extinguished the blaze using a hose reel jet.

A positive pressure can was used to ventilate the property.

Nobody is understood to have been hurt.

