Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has thanked residents for behaving responsibly on bonfire night.

The service was only called out to two small fires in the district.

A spokesman for NFRS “We attended two small bonfire incidents yesterday, we’d like to thank communities across the county celebrating responsibly.

"Please don’t hesitate to take a look at our website for safety tips inside and outside your home"

Fore more information, see: notts-fire.gov.uk/YourSafety