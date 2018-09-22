Nottinghamshire Police modern slavery team shortlisted for award

Nottinghamshire Police's Modern Slavery and Foreign National Offender Team has been shortlisted for a national award for its investigations and safeguarding work.

The team were nominated for the Human Trafficking Foundation’s Anti-Slavery Day Awards event, following a number of successful convictions and proactive enforcement operations where the team showed creativity in using the modern slavery legislation to remove vulnerable victims from harm when other more traditional policing methods had failed.

Nottinghamshire's team consists of Detective Sergeant Mike Ebbins, Sergeant Tim Cuthbert, DCs Sarah Fearn and Debbie Burton, Police Investigation Officers Emma Lamb and Alison Cliff and PCs Brian Costello, Patryk Krasinski and Jamie McGregor.

DCI Waldram said: "The team is exceptionally hard-working and committed to tackling modern slavery and they have had a number of significant results over the last year, in terms of bringing offenders to justice and helping victims get the support they need through the National Referral Mechanism.

"Just to be nominated from forces and partner agencies around the country is great recognition of the work they do and a chance to win an award is excellent for the team."

The awards, supported by the Marsh Christian Trust, will be presented at Speaker's House in London on 15 October.

They recognise exemplary work across the sector which has a significant impact on the fight against modern slavery. Forces from around the country and partner agencies were among the nominees.