Nottinghamshire police re-appeal for missing Broxtowe teenager

Police are concerned for Emmanuel Mame, aged 17, who has been missing for three weeks

Officers are appealing to friends who may have given him a place to stay, or members or the public who many have seen him.

We are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing from the Broxtowe area three weeks ago, on October 8.

Emmanuel is described as stocky, 5ft 8 inches tall. It is not known what Emmanuel was wearing when he went missing.

Sgt Ian Birkin said: “Since he went missing, Emmanuel has sent a few messages to his mum, but we are still really concerned about him and everyone wants him home.

"If you’re a friend of his and have heard from him, or is you think you may have seen him, please call us so we can ensure he is safe.”

If you have seen Emmanuel or know where he might be, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 1010 of 9 October 18. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.