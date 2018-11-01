Nottinghamshire Police thank community for respectful Halloween celebrations

Nottinghamshire Police has thanked the community for enjoying Halloween respectfully.

Although the force did receives some calls about low-level anti-social behaviour, they said the majority of people were well behaved.

Sergeant Neil Priestley said: “We’d like to thank the vast majority of people who were well behaved and showed respect to others while having fun during last night’s Halloween celebrations.

“We received a small number of reports of low-level anti-social behaviour which were dealt with as appropriate. No arrests were made.”