Nottinghamshire police warn you to be aware of emails like this

Police are warning Nottinghamshire residents to be aware of scam emails.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "This is a typical scam email where the offender(s) portray being from somewhere official, in this case the DVLA.

Be aware of emails like this.

"They will often entice you into clicking on a link and entering some personal details.

"Always be suspicious of emails like this.

"If you are unsure, click directly on the sender (circled).

"This will reveal the email address and if it's a scam will usually be obscure like the one pictured.

As you can see, the sender's email address is obscure.

"Be aware and tell your elderly and vulnerable loved ones too."