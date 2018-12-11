Nottinghamshire's best dressed houses this Christmas - in pictures

We asked you to tell us about the best dressed houses in the county this festive season, and you didn't disappoint! We can easily add to this gallery though so if you'd like your photo featuring, email it, along with some details about where it was taken, to louise.cooper@jpimedia.co.uk.

Ruffs Drive, Hucknall - sent in by Terii Louise Louise ugc Buy a Photo

Ruffs Drive, Hucknall - sent in by Terii Louise Louise ugc Buy a Photo

Ruffs Drive, Hucknall - sent in by Terii Louise Louise ugc Buy a Photo

Ruffs Drive, Hucknall - sent in by Terii Louise Louise ugc Buy a Photo

View more