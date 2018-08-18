Notts child rapist jailed for 28 years

A man has been sentenced to 28 years for raping two children following the discovery of evidence which had been hidden in a wall for over a decade.

A man has been sentenced to 28 years for raping two children following the discovery of evidence which had been hidden in a wall for over a decade.

Anthony Wood, 30, was jailed after being found guilty of 18 non-recent child sex offences, including raping two children.

Detectives searched a house in November 2017 and recovered dozens of latex gloves from inside a wall. Wood had used the gloves as a form of contraception over years of abuse and hidden them there.

Further searches found more gloves in the cellar, along with underwear hidden in the ceiling. He threatened to kill the children if they ever told anyone.

DNA from the gloves came back as a positive match to Wood, formerly of Camelot Avenue, Nottingham who was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday, Friday, August 17, after being found guilty on Tuesday 14 August following a seven-day trial.

Detective Constable Cherie Sisson said: “Wood is a violent, abusive and manipulative man who craves power. Throughout his interviews he showed no emotion and even tried to say that it was all an elaborate lie. He never had the decency to admit what he had done; he has never shown any remorse for destroying two childhoods.

“I’m not sure if it was one last power play as to why Wood pleaded not guilty, but I’m just glad that the jury was guided by the overwhelming amount of evidence and the dignified testimonies of the two survivors.

“I don’t want to be flippant in saying that I hope that the sentence will help them to move on, because I’m not quite sure how anyone could ever fully recover from this amount of abuse. However, I do hope that they can look back at how they have conducted themselves throughout the whole investigation and recognise that the scale of their bravery and support for each other is something to be proud of.”

The forensic evidence helped to form the case against Wood and he was charged with the following 18 offences: Eight counts of raping a boy under the age of 15; Seven counts of raping a girl under the age of 15; Three counts of assault by touching of a girl under the age of 13

Wood has been given a 24- year custodial sentence to serve a further four years on licence. He was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.