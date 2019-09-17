Notts firefighters extinguish rubbish fire in Eastwood

Crews from Eastwood fire station successfully extinguished a fire that was caused by rubbish and logs burning in the town.

Firefighters were called to Plumptre Way, Eastwood, at about 7.35pm on September 16 to reports of the open fire.

Plumptre Way, Eastwood.

But crews used a flexi back pack to extinguish the fire.

A Notts fire service spokesman said: "Crews from Eastwood were called to a fire in the open on Plumptre Way, Eastwood.

"A small amount of rubbish and logs was involved in fire. A flexi back pack was used to extinguish the fire."