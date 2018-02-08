Notts leading way for high speed web

Nottinghamshire is leading the country for superfast broadband, having surpassed the national average with 97 per cent coverage.

More than half a million homes and businesses across the county now have access to superfast speeds of 24 Megabits per second (Mbps) and above, using the Openreach network.

Nationally, the country is celebrating reaching the Government target of 95 per cent superfast broadband coverage.

Richard Hall, infrastructure delivery director in the East Midlands for Openreach, said: “This is a great day for both the country and for Nottinghamshire.

“For a number of years, Nottinghamshire has led the way with the roll-out of this exciting technology, which is providing a major boost for the economy.

“We have some of the highest superfast coverage figures of any county, which is a tribute to the hard work of Nottinghamshire engineers and the success of the Better Broadband for Nottinghamshire programme.

“The multi-million pound scheme has been one of the largest and most complex engineering projects in the county over recent years and it’s a great example of the public and private sectors working effectively together.

“We have managed to bring new services to areas which fall outside the private sector’s commercial programme and we’re determined to go further.

“Openreach is continuing to work with its public sector partners, including Nottinghamshire County Council, to get faster broadband to even more locations.”

Access to superfast broadband across Nottinghamshire continues to increase, largely thanks to Openreach’s commercial roll-out and the multi-million pound Better Broadband for Nottinghamshire partnership with the county council.

Clive Selley, Openreach chief executive, said: “Everyone at Openreach is determined to deliver decent broadband speeds to every home and business in Britain.

“That is our mission, and we won’t be happy until every property from Land’s End to John O’Groats has access to decent speeds.”

He continued: “It’s important for me to recognise the huge contribution of our engineers and planners in what has been a Titanic and complex engineering project.

“More than 27 million homes have been upgraded since 2009.”