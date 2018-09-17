Notts man jailed for breaking three-month-old baby’s arms and legs

A 33-year-old man has been jailed for four years after pleading guilty to causing serious harm and suffering to a three-month-old baby boy.

In October 2017, the distressed baby was raced to Queen’s Medical Centre with a limp arm. An x-ray confirmed that the child’s arm was badly fractured.

Further x-rays of the child’s body revealed another seven breaks to both of the baby’s arms and legs, which doctors concluded had occurred on more than one occasion.

Marc Caulton, formerly of Peatfield Road, Stapleford, was arrested after doctors confirmed that the injuries had been caused by blunt force trauma. He was charged with grievous bodily harm, causing a child to suffer serious injury and child neglect.

Throughout the investigation, Caulton provided a series of excuses for the injuries, all of which were rejected by paediatric experts, leading to him pleading guilty in July 2018. Caulton was sentenced on Friday at Nottingham Crown Court ( September , 14). He was also given a lifetime restraining order and ordered to pay court costs.

DC Chris Taylor, Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “There’s something to be said for a man who chooses to abuse a child so defenceless, a child so young they haven’t even developed the ability to ask for help.

“Caulton is manipulative and has caused a cascade of devastation and confusion for the child’s family. They now have to move on from this without any explanation as to why their son suffered such horrific injuries, but I hope knowing that he is behind bars will give them some closure.

“Fortunately the boy has a bright future ahead and is not expected to suffer long term effects from his injuries, or have any memory of the abuse Caulton put him through. I hope he can now go on to have a safe and happy childhood with his loving family. This case has shocked our department and we simply cannot understand how a human being could do this to a baby.”