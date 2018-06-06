Notts police officer faces gross misconduct hearing

A public misconduct hearing is being held for a Nottinghamshire police officer who ‘breached the standards of professional behaviour’.

The misconduct hearing will be held on Monday, June 11 and Tuesday, June 12 at Nottinghamshire Police Headquarters 9.30am.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “A police officer has been charged with breaching the standards of professional behaviour in that he displayed a lack of integrity in connection with a criminal investigation and/or prosecution.

“The conduct alleged amounts to gross misconduct.”

The force say its standards of professional behaviour are; honesty and integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; discreditable conduct; orders and instructions.

The chairperson has determined the hearing will be held in public. Any public wishing to attend must register before midday on Friday 8 June 2018. Spaces will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. People can register for the hearing by calling 101 ext 8002562 during office hours or email psd@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk

All attendees will need to provide photographic identification on the day. You will also have to sign a document setting out the conditions of entry. Strictly no recording or filming of the proceedings is allowed.