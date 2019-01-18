Notts police recover stolen penguins

Nottinghamshire Police have recovered penguins which were stolen from a zoo in November.

Police were tipped-off that the pair of Humboldt penguin were now believed to be residing in Nottinghamshire.

The penguins which were in Strelley Village have now been returned to the zoo.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft.

Sergeant Andrew Browning and PC Paul Toon worked together on the investigation.

Sgt Browning said: "My first thought was this is one for the books, and one to tell the grandkids, because there's no way we thought we would go down there and actually find two penguins.

"It was an unusual one. Even when we went down to custody it made everyone laugh, particularly the custody sergeant who was booking us in. It was a real off-the-wall find.