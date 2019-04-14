Notts Police to join day remembering Stephen Lawrence

Nottinghamshire Police are inviting residents to join them at an event which remembers Stephen Lawrence.

The Inaugural National Stephen Lawrence Day Event 'Live Our Best Life' will be held at The Bulwell Academy at April 27 from 12 noon to 4pm.

The event itself is a celebration of Stephen's life and also understanding the consequences and learning from this tragedy.

Key topics being covered on the day are around knife/gun crime, gang culture, hate crime, unconscious bias, race relations, giving young people the tools to be good citizens and embracing diversity/culture.

A police spokesman said: "The aim of the day is to bring the community together.

"There will be a variety of public speakers, performances, stalls, sports and activities on the day.

"We want all organisations that support young people and the cemmunity to be part of this day."

Hot Caribbean food available on site from Jerk Kitchen who are doing a Barbecue on the day (vegan options available).

Live DJ on the day Nico D from Kemet FM.

If you are an organisation that wants to take part you can set up a stall and provide a service to the public.

This could be anything from a free service or activity like handing out useful information to selling goods or a service e.g. food.

Please email positiveengagement@Nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk to confirm your attendance or if any queries.