Notts residents urged to register household appliances and stay safe

A reminder has been issued to all Nottinghamshire residents to register their fridges, washer machines and other household appliances to keep them safe in the future.

Today - Tuesday, January 16 - is national Register My Appliance Day and manufacturers are reminding customers they can instantly improve safety in their homes by taking a few minutes to register white goods and will contacted if a safety repair is ever needed.

Notinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service is backing the campaign and said: “Be safer in seconds and register your domestic appliances at from your smartphone, tablet or PC.

“Every registration makes your home safer.”

On Register My Appliance Day, manufacturers are sending reminders to over four million consumers.

With supporters including RoSPA, Trading Standards, Citizens Advice and Electrical Safety First using both regional press and social media to promote registration.

Click here to register you appliances and stay safe.