Where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Nottinghamshire

Today (February 16) marks the end of the Year of the Rooster and the beginning of the Year of the Dog.

Chinese New Year is traditionally celebrated with the lighting of firecrackers, dragon dances and handing red letters full of lucky money to children.

With Chinese New Year now being a worldwide celebration, events are happening up and down the county.

So we've put together a list of where to catch the celebrations across Nottinghamshire.

Chinese New Year Gala 2018

There's a whole range of traditional Chinese celebrations happening at the Djanogly Theatre at Lakeside Arts in Nottingham. Everything from Sichuan Opera to Kung Fu acts will be on show. All proceeds go to Children's Brain Tumour research. This is the perfect way to enter the Year of the Dog. Festivities are on Saturday February 17 at 2:30pm. Tickets are £5 for concessions and £10 for everyone else.

Lion Dancing

The annual dragon dance at the Asiana Hypermarket in Nottingham returns on Sunday February 18. The Ma Bo Lion Dance Organisation are performing at 12:30pm with the added bonus of free food tasting. To get the true oriental experience, be sure to head down to Asiana on Woodborough Road.

Chinese New Year crafts

If you're looking to entertain the little ones over Chinese New Year, Warsop Library are hosting a craft your own dog puppet for children between the ages of 4-11. The crafting session starts at 10:30am on February 17.

A day of Chinese festivities

A day of Chinese festivities is coming to Arnot Hill Park in Arnold on Saturday February 17. The day is packed with activities such as Kung Fu demonstrations and even a Tai Chi masterclass for all to join in with. The day will be topped off with a spectacular lion dance at 2:30pm,