On your marks for the Air Ambulance

There is still time to put your best foot forward and run 10 kilometres in Lincoln in aid of the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

You don’t have to be super-fit to run a 10km and you don’t even have to take it too seriously.

After all, last year a knight in full armour and a playful team of a doctor, nurse and surgeon were among those running their local in aid of the charity.

Despite being dispatched to some of the most serious 999 calls in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, the charity is not Government funded and relies totally on the support of the community it serves to raise this money.

Fayne Nam and Karen Carter, community fundraisers for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire respectively, said: “This year we will increase the hours that we fly, meaning we will soon be operational for 24 hours a day.

“We need to raise £4 million a year to make this possible.

“That is why we are appealing to more people than ever before to run their local 10km event for us.”

The Nottingham 10km will take place on August 12 and if you sign up for the race through the charity, it is free to enter.

All the Air Ambulance asks is that you pledge to raise a minimum of £75 in sponsorship.

The charity will supply you with a sponsor form and posters so that you can let people know that you are running for it.

To sign up visit http://bit.ly/2ocxnFa

If you have already signed up, don’t worry, you can still raise money for the Air Ambulance.

Simply contact the charity to request a sponsor form by emailing fundraising@ambucopter.org.uk or calling 01522 548469.

There are also charity places left for this year’s Great North Run on September 9.

If you would like to sign up, email fundraising@ambucopter.org.uk or call 01522 548469.