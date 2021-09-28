Ben Bradley Column: This is a prize worth working for and it will help our county

This autumn the big decisions are being taken, and I hope that we can deliver. Over the course of the coming months we’ll find out about the future of our Freeport and Development Corporation, which are groups of commercial sites with incentives for businesses to grow and create jobs, and of course the Integrated Rail Plan that could create yet more employment, new homes and vital transport links across the county to link us in to Toton.

All in all, these packages delivered in a timely way could boost our economy for the long term. Integrated Rail announcements in particular are vital for Mansfield, as it’s things like Robin Hood Line extensions and improvements that will link our community in to those jobs and opportunities. All of these are due for decisions in the coming months.

These big projects could be neatly tied together by a Nottinghamshire devolution package to help us manage this growth in a democratic way, that secures the greatest possible public good rather than just private profit.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.

Devolution can sometimes be a bit of a ‘dirty’ word in some circles, with people linking it to the Scottish Parliament or to ideas about regional mayors and extra layers of government.

However, in this case we’re not talking about either of those things.

I’ll repeat it so we’re sure: no East Midlands Mayor, no extra layer or Combined Authority. So let’s leave those assumptions behind.What we’re talking about in Nottinghamshire is a much simpler proposal, to bring decision making powers from Whitehall here to Nottinghamshire, making those decisions much closer to the people who are affected by them.

If we can deliver policies here in Nottinghamshire to improve pubic transport, boost adult skills and retraining, help to secure more investment in our area and to have a better system of planning where housing and infrastructure goes, just as an example, then that would be a huge success.

At the very least we’d be able to do it based on local factors and to tackle local challenges, rather than being beholden to more generic national plans.

Rather than creating new posts and more politicians, these powers would be given to existing structures that are already in place, namely the county and city councils.

We’ll work in partnership with all of our districts to use the powers in the best interests of local residents.

In that spirit of collaboration, we’re also actively working on areas of service delivery that we could do better by working more closely together.

Working, I hope, across political divides and across the whole county for the good of residents.

There’s a fair way to go yet and it needs a lot of good will from local leaders, but this is a prize worth working for.