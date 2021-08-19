Column: Have your say in council’s survey on how you want county to look in ten years

Put simply, this survey is your chance to help shape the future of Nottinghamshire.

The things that you tell us will be key to our new council plan which will look at the next ten years and beyond while setting out priorities for the next four years.

Many of you may be thinking ‘why now?’ and that’s a good question. This is a really unique time that we find ourselves in, and over the last 18 months, our lives have changed in so many ways.

Coun Ben Bradley MP, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.

We’re at the stage now where we’re emerging and recovering from the pandemic, and it’s so important to capitalise on this and build on what we’ve already done to create a bold future for the county that we call home.

In the last few months, we’ve declared a climate emergency with a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, held our first meeting of the cross-party Highways Review Panel to review how we can best keep our roads in a good state of repair, and also attracted major funding into the county to support essential pubic services such as adult social care, school rebuilding programmes, flood prevention schemes and major road improvements. But we want to do much more, and we want the council plan to be the blueprint for how we can achieve and deliver on this.

That’s where you come in. Every voice in Nottinghamshire is important to us, and we want you to know that we’re listening.

The survey is your chance to tell us about your worries through the pandemic and what opportunities you think the recovery from this could bring. We also want to know what you want for yourself, your family and your local area in the next ten years.

It’s easy to have your say and there’s a number of different ways you can do this.

Probably the simplest way is online at nottinghamshire.gov.uk/bignottssurvey but of course we know that not everybody has access to the internet and so you can also pick up a printed copy at any Nottinghamshire library, children’s centre or council building and return this to us using the instructions on the survey booklet.

The survey is open until September 19, and we’ve already had more than 3,000 people have their say.

I am really looking forward to hearing what’s important to you and making sure that the things that matter to you, matter to us.

