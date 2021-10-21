Column: I will keep delivering on my pledge to make our county a safe place

As a mother – especially as a mother of a daughter – those concerns resonate with me. No woman should have to feel unsafe walking through our towns and villages, particularly in a place I am proud to call home.

As your Commissioner, I will continue to make the resources available in Nottinghamshire to increase safety and feelings of safety among women and girls.

We now have an increased number of police officers across Nottinghamshire, thanks to Operation Uplift, meaning we have already exceeded my election pledge of recruiting 100 new officers.

Caroline Henry, Police and Crime Commissioner.

With increased police officer numbers, as well as high visibility police and warden patrols in crime hotspots, we are ensuring we have the police presence in place to both prevent and respond to instances and reports of violence against women and girls.

I vowed to always be a listening Commissioner – this is why I have been listening to your views through a series of Have Your Say events through September and October.

The questions I received during my Have Your Say Event for Broxtowe have been instrumental in understanding your concerns locally as I develop my Police and Crime Plan.

This plan will set the agenda for the next four years detailing how I will use our budget to deliver an effective and efficient police service and support other services such as victim support – including long-term goals for tackling violence against women and girls across Nottinghamshire.

I will continue to listen and do my upmost to maximise Nottinghamshire’s share of central funding and ensure we level up resources across our county. I am putting words into action and delivering on my pledge to make Notts safe.

As this column was being completed, I heard the tragic news of the murder of Sir David Amess MP. It would be remiss of me not to acknowledge it here and I am sending my sincere thoughts and sympathy to his family, friends, and the communities of his Southend West constituency.