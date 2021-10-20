Column: Last chance to apply for your child’s secondary school place

With the application deadline fast approaching on October 31, it is important to ensure you have submitted your application on time and I urge you to list four school preferences.

This way you are more likely to be offered a place at a school you are happy for your child to attend.

I would also encourage you to look at the school admission arrangements to understand how your application would be considered for your preferred schools - making sure you list schools where your child would meet the higher criteria.

Coun Tracey Taylor, Nottinghamshire County Council's chairman for children and young people’s committee. Picture credit: Tracey Whitefoot.

I cannot stress enough, if you include only one school on the application and your child does not meet the higher criteria for that school, you risk not being allocated a place there and your child could be offered a place at a school further away from your home address.

This is because places will have been offered to those families who did list other nearby schools as a preference on their application. Your child would then be allocated a place at the next nearest school that has places available after all other applications have been processed, which could mean your child is allocated a school further away than you had hoped.

Last year, almost 97 per cent of families who applied for a secondary school place on time were offered one of their preferred schools, so it is really important that you get your application in on time with all four preferences listed.

If you live in Nottinghamshire, the easiest way to apply for a place is online via www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/admissions, but those without internet access can telephone 0300 500 80 80. If you apply online, you can log in to your account on National Offer Day, March 1, 2022, to view your outcome. All other applicants will have a letter sent by second class post.

The last 18 months have been hard on everyone, especially for children who had to quickly adapt to virtual learning and then transition back to in-person school.

I hope that your child’s final year in junior/primary school is filled with promise and is a good steppingstone for their transition into secondary education.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.