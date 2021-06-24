Column: Listening to your views and experiences is vital to my role

As someone who was born and raised in Eastwood, and has worked in Nottinghamshire most of my life, it matters to me what happens on our streets.

During the election, you told me you want a Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire that is on your side, one that effects tangible change, and one that gets things done.

I’m incredibly pleased to see that, over the past two months, Eastwood has seen significant successes by its neighbourhood policing teams.

Caroline Henry, Police and Crime Commissioner.

Investigations that have been carried out as part of Operation Larkspur have resulted in a number of arrests being made locally and the recovery of a number of pedal cycles.

Officers in the town have also recovered several cannabis plants and cash following the execution of warrants, with suspects having been identified.

Listening to your views and experiences is vital to my role.

I will travel the length and the breadth of the county to hear what you have to say about tackling crime.

We must get tough on crime and put the victim first, says Caroline Henry.

I will be a listening Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire.

We will keep working together to stop crime before it happens, cutting the number of people suffering as a victim of crime.

I will not hesitate to push the Government at every opportunity to secure more funding to help make Nottinghamshire safe.

My plan is already working.

I am committed to increasing the number of police officers on our streets and to increasing visibility in our communities, especially in our market towns and villages across the county, which have for too long been forgotten.

We must get tough on crime and put the victim first – and everything I do over the next three years will be with that at the heart of my agenda as your Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire.

I am always ready to listen to your priorities.Please don’t hesitate to email me at [email protected] with your experiences and ideas.