Column: Spare a thought for MP and others missing out on fantastic - if fleeting - feeling of unity

Anderson’s quandary comes in two parts, you see.

First of all, he cannot support our players for taking the knee against racism before the game.

In his own words, taking the knee is ‘Cultural Marxism’ spread by BLM, an organisation that (again in his own words, and only his words, it seems) wants to ‘destroy our way of life.’

Columnist Stefan Lamb

Well, he’s got a point there – these England players are certainly destroying our way of life, as it used to be a tradition for England to lose on penalties.

Whilst I, for one, am more than happy to see this tradition fall by the wayside, I can still hold sympathy for those who have a different view. So you carry on, Mr. Anderson. I’m sure somebody shares your views.

Like good Tories, many on the right prefer a system of competition – there are only so many balls to go around, after all. In fact, there’s precisely one.

So in the mind of a Tory, each individual player should strive to keep the ball to themselves. The competition this generates will somehow make the entire team more competitive. Right?

Wembley Stadium, the scene of some of England's recent successes (Photo credit: Pixabay)

I mean it worked for our economy! We pulled through this pandemic by each individual being as selfish as possible and engaging in competitive self-interest. Right?

But on the other hand, maybe all our players needed was a little Marxism – when they pass the ball, that’s Marxism, right? They’re sharing the ball. Sharing is Marxism! Right? Marxism is when they share things. So pass the ball!

On reflection, all of this Marxism seems to enhance the game, rather than destroy it.

So that’s Lee’s fascinating and deeply held views on the first issue. But what other issue prevents Lee from enjoying our national sport? Why, it’s the channel itself – the BBC.

Lee Anderson took the very principled stand recently against the BBC, for reasons that…. well… to be honest, I don’t know why, and I can’t be bothered to Google it. Something about Wokism or something.

Although to be fair, Wokism also affects our England squad, too. They quite clearly play better when they’re actually awake.

I’m definitely pro being awake, as a general rule. At least during football matches. Especially if you’re playing. That’s what Wokism means, right? Who knows.

So since Mr. Anderson stopped paying the license fee, he can no longer watch our beloved England play on the BBC. Not that he would anyway, due to all the Cultural Marxism, or whatever.

This must be why, at the time of writing, I couldn’t find a single post about England’s performance on his Facebook page.

Some might call that principled. Some might call it sour grapes.

Personally, I feel sorry for anyone who can’t enjoy this fleeting feeling of national unity and pride, as we come out of the worst crisis in our country’s recent history.

So when you’re watching the next game, perhaps spare a minute to think about Lee Anderson.