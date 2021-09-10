Column: There’s still time for you to have a say on our county's future

We believe that every voice is equal and as I reflect on the Big Notts Survey so far, I’m proud that over 8,000* of you have put your voice into the next council plan.

Some 10 years from now, the decisions that we make this Autumn will be being felt in our communities, and we want to make sure that you are not missing out on your chance to tell us what you would like to see prioritised by your council.

To those who have filled in the survey, I want to say thank you. Thank you for helping us to shape the future of this great county that we live in.

Ben Bradley, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.

But I really want to address those who haven’t yet had the chance to complete the Big Notts Survey.

My ask to you is this. Think of yourself, your family and the community you live in 10 years from now. What do you want things to look like?

Perhaps you’d like us to introduce more public transport in your local area, improve green spaces or maybe your main concern is for your children and future grandchildren and the kinds of services and opportunities they will have access to.

Whatever it is that you can picture, we’d really like to know, because without you, Nottinghamshire wouldn’t be Nottinghamshire.

Get your views across by filling in the Big Notts Survey before the closing date on September 19.

We’ve made it really easy to tell us your views, and perhaps the quickest way is to visit: nottinghamshire.gov.uk/bignottssurvey where you will find a link to the main survey, the business survey and the young people’s survey.

If you have downloaded the MyNotts App, the survey is at your fingertips! All you need to do is open the app and click ‘Big Notts Survey.’

But of course, we know not everyone is online, and so that’s why we’ve made printed copies of the survey available at all Nottinghamshire libraries, children’s centres and council buildings. Simply pick one up on your next visit, fill it out, and return it to the freepost address which is listed on the back of the booklet.

If you or someone you know is struggling with filling out the survey, simply call our Customer Services Team on 0300 500 80 80.

So, it’s over to you Nottinghamshire! We really hope that you’ll get involved before the survey closes on 19 September and I am really looking forward to hearing what’s important to you and making sure that the things that matter to you, matter to us.