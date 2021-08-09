County Council Column: Carbon neutrality is an opportunity we can’t miss – and we won’t

The international summit will bring parties together to accelerate action against climate change.

Local Government will be getting a voice at COP26 too. A whole day of the summit will be dedicated to the work of councils and mayors as we seek to halt carbon emissions at a grassroots level.

This is a vital addition to COP26.

Columnist Coun Mike Adams is vice-chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council’s transport and environment committee. (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

Nottinghamshire County Council takes the threat of climate change extremely seriously. Our commitment that, as an organisation, we will become carbon neutral by 2030 shows we have a plan in place to protect our climate.

And this pledge comes from the very top. It was our new leader, Ben Bradley, who, in his first days in office, pressed the county council to declare a climate emergency.

We were already working towards carbon neutrality in our buildings, but the deceleration provided a clear signal of our commitment to Nottinghamshire’s environment.

I will be working closely with Ben to zero in on carbon emissions in my role as vice-chairman of the county council’s transport and environment committee – and we are already making progress.

We have just agreed to commission a greenhouse gas assessment to pinpoint where carbon emissions are most prevalent across the county council.

This research gathering exercise is very necessary. We are determined to take a scientific approach to cutting emissions in the most impactful way. And studying the statistics does work.

Our number crunchers concluded we reduced carbon emissions by 1,000 tonnes as a knock-on effect of our staff working from home because of Covid-19.

This carbon reduction bonus was an important part of the county council’s decision to implement hybrid working for our staff even as restrictions cease.

Another exciting exploration taking place is that of moving the county council’s electricity supply onto a renewable green tariff. My committee has backed it and now it will be considered in more detail by colleagues.

Working with the Government and industry is also an important package and we have been co-ordinating our work with the Midlands Engine, who have been terrific in outlining the benefits of ‘Green Growth.’

The year 2030 might seem a long way off, but we are putting in place the building blocks now to make sure we hit our carbon emissions target.

Carbon neutrality is an opportunity we can’t miss – and we won’t.

