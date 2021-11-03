Gritting teams are ready to carry out vital work across our county

Coun Neil Clarke (Photo by Tracey Whitefoot)

Whether it’s snow, rain, storms or fallen branches, our winter heroes will be working hard to keep Nottinghamshire moving and to keep you safe.

You may not know that much of their work takes place while the rest of us are tucked up in the warm.

A great example of this is our gritting teams, who from November 1 go onto full-time standby. This means they will be poised and ready for action should road temperature forecasts be zero degrees or below.

You may have seen a gritter pass through your area, or even down your street and wondered how gritting works, so I’d like to give you a snapshot of the gritting process.

The average gritting run can take over three hours. Our teams will be out gritting from as early as 6pm or 7pm, but they may not reach your area until long after you’ve gone to bed!

It’s important to remember that just because you may not have seen them, it doesn’t mean that they have not been out in your area.

You may already know gritting involves spreading salt onto roads. This is so important because it helps to prevent ice from forming.

Winter driving

Once spread, the salt mixes with any moisture on the road surface to create a saline solution (salty water). This has a lower freezing point than water so helps to stop ice from forming.

I recently visited a depot and heard first-hand about some of the challenges the teams face throughout the winter. They told me it can be a common misconception that gritting will stop snow from settling.

This isn’t the case and, despite going out in advance of snow forecasts, often snow will settle because it has fallen at a rate faster than the salt can form the saline solution on the roads.

Last winter, our 30 gritters and their drivers completed 109 gritting runs, of around 101,000 miles, the equivalent of driving around the world four times.

This is very impressive, but for our winter team, it is all part and parcel of their work to protect communities from the effects of winter.