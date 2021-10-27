Lee Anderson column - Ignore the critics and just crack on with being a decent person

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP.

I have been accused of being a misogynist as I referred to my wife as ‘The Wife’.

The irony is that a minority who are spouting this nonsense are the same ones that that claim Government is trying to stop free speech by bringing in new laws that will prevent organisations like Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain from causing havoc.

You cannot have it both ways. There is nothing wrong with calling your partner ‘The Wife’ or indeed ‘The Husband’.

Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield is trying to get the Government to give to go-ahead for geothermal energy.

It is as though there is a movement in this country constantly looking for everything we do or say, to try and trip us up.

I say ignore these people and crack on with being a decent person and use whatever language you think is right, as long as it is not directed to cause harm to someone or some group. It’s free speech.

Last week, I hosted my first ever event on the Terrace at the House of Commons.

The Coal Authority and I presented to other MPs the case for using Geothermal Energy from old coal mine workings to help heat homes and businesses.

The science is quite simple: warm water is pumped from old underground workings, put through a heat exchanger which boosts the temperature of the water and which is then used as district heating.

The water can then be sent back underground to heat up and then pumped back out to continue the cycle.

This technology is already being used in Europe and new scheme is underway in Durham.

What a fantastic legacy this is to our mining industry, which kept us warm and kept the lights on for decades.

Last week in Parliament, I asked Jacob Rees-Mogg MP to remind local councils that it is their responsibility to decide where houses are built, not the Prime Minister’s.