Lee Anderson Column: Protests are a waste of police time and taxpayers’ money

But the one challenge I am not looking forward to is the possibility of bumping into Extinction Rebellion on my walk to work every day this week. In my opinion, this organisation is public nuisance number one.

You would be hard pressed to find anyone who disagrees with their argument, but you would find it just as difficult to find any sensible person who agrees with their methods.

Just last week, more than 2,000 police officers were needed in one day to control the demonstrations and more than 500 people were arrested.

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP

What a waste of police time and taxpayers’ money to police these protests that achieve nothing apart from damaging property, blocking roads, stopping people going to work and preventing emergency service vehicles getting to their destinations.

Maybe it’s time to bring back the water cannons which would help disperse the crowds and give our streets a good clean. I live in hope.

There is much talk this week about putting more cash into the NHS, which will cost the taxpayer billions of pounds.

I think the problem is much deeper than just keeping putting extra money in, that’s the easy option. We need to look at how these massive organisations run and the millions of pounds wasted on procurement and made-up job roles like the ones currently advertised on the NHS website: jobs like the assistant director equality, diversity and inclusion paying more than £75,000 a year, while we are paying doctors and highly qualified nurses much less. It’s bonkers.

If the NHS was run more effectively, we could save millions on procurement and plough the extra savings back into frontline health care. This is not a solution to fix all the problems, but we must stop wasting taxpayers’ money and give them much better value.

It was my great pleasure to join Jeff Maude and the Probus Group last week as guest speaker at their monthly lunch meeting.

I went to school with Jeff’s sons Andy and Pete, so it was nice to catch up and share old stories about our days at John Davies and Ashfield School.