Lee Anderson Column: Scheme to turn back illegal crossings is a welcome move

Once again, I asked about the illegal Channel crossings and put it to Boris Johnson that we should turn the boats straight back. Twenty-four hours later it was announced that the Home Secretary had approved a scheme to turn back boats in the Channel.

I am not going to claim credit for this move, as I know Priti Patel has been working on this for months, but I have been more vocal than any other MP on this subject and will continue to make a nuisance of myself until this problem is sorted.

I welcome the move to turn back boats in the sea and it is also time the French sorted out their own problems and stopped encouraging economic migrants to travel through France to Calais.

Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield.

I held my first business lunch last week where a dozen local business leaders joined me for lunch at Portland College. The guest speaker was Ben Bradley MP, who spoke at length about levelling up through Nottinghamshire and how business can play a big part.

Businesses are the backbone of our economy and as a politician it is important to listen to their concerns and take their voices back to Parliament so they can be heard. This is something I have been doing by visiting local companies every week, but now the lockdown is over I can get many businesses all in one room. It was a great discussion and will now be a regular event.

It was announced over the weekend that the Government will not introduce vaccine passports, which is a move I support. I am not wholly against the idea, but I do not think someone should be forced to have a passport.

However, that said, I am not against the idea of people in their own home asking to see if someone carrying out work has been double-jabbed.

If the householder is vulnerable and has health concerns, it is perfectly reasonable to ask if people entering their home have been jabbed, because there is plenty of evidence that suggests the vaccine can help stop the spread of the virus.

There are quite a few streets in Ashfield where the weeds seem to have taken over, which has led to my latest War on Weeds campaign. I have written to Ashfield Council to ask them to make an extra effort to make our streets cleaner and remove the unsightly weeds.