Letter: Beware of protective glass phone screens shattering

By this I mean an extra protective screen to help in case of damage to the phone itself.

I bought my smart phone in April 2021 and decided to put an extra protective screen on it. At 11.30pm on Friday night, I noticed a crack in the side of this extra protective screen, and in trying to get the glass screen off the phone, it shattered into smithereens. The extra screen that is, not the phone. Luckily I was wearing glasses so the worst was avoided in terms of glass shards scattering about.

But be careful out there if you decide to buy and put one of these extra protective screens on your phone. They are dodgy. Have reported mine to Trading Standards, and also the Which magazine. Be careful when buying such accessories online, or anywhere else.

A reader experienced the protective glass screen on his smart phone shattering when trying to remove it.

Brian George

By email

