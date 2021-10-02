Letter: Blokes dancing on Strictly certainly didn’t make the sky cave in

Two men danced together to one of my favourite New Order songs and very good it was too.

I looked out of the window afterwards and realised that, after these two men did their bit, the sky hadn’t caved in … wonders will never cease.

Jayne Grayson

A reader enjoyed watching two men dancing on TV's Strictly Come Dancing.

By email

