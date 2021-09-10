Letter: GP appointment situation going from bad to worse
Regarding the recent letters in respect of the issues that are currently to be found at some of our GP surgeries.
My last phone call (the third day of trying), to make an appointment for a medicines review took 58 minutes of listening to a pre-recorded wad of excuses and cost me £8.56.
I have asthma and osteoporosis and have had breast cancer so my medication is vital and I had no option but to hang on.
I feel you are not really welcome at a surgery in person, so what can be done? I am retired now, but spent much of my working life in the NHS, working in hospitals and as a GP receptionist. I have seen things from both sides but I am afraid things are going from bad to worse.
Lynn Knowles
By email
