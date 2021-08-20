Letter: GP appointment system leaves a lot to be desired

My own surgery employs a system whereby you call up first thing in the morning (you’re always at least ninth in the queue), and request an appointment, only to be told by a forthright receptionist that you ‘should have called earlier’.

Doesn’t seem to matter if you call five seconds after the surgery opens – there are still no appointments.

And it doesn’t stop there. Assuming you do actually get through and speak to a real life human, it’s inevitably the same receptionist who demands to know every detail of what’s wrong with you. And if you don’t tell them, they say they can’t book you in for a doctor call.

A reader has written in to voice frustration at trying to get an appointment to see a doctor.

I’m usually the first to champion our NHS, but the GP appointment booking system leaves a great deal to be desired.

Richard Marriott

by email

