Letter: Let's have more council support for sandwich business

Across the road was Selston Sarnies, owned and run by Emma Olden, who was awarded a Covid Award by Ashfield District Council.

She stayed open all last year feeding the NHS, people in need etc.

Surely Ashfield District Council could have asked Selston Sarnies to stay open for the event as a gesture, and not put money into another company.

One letter this week asks why Selston Sarnies wasn't involved in a recent film day event.

B Johnston

Ashfield

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for taking the time to read this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.